Why do shooters try to draw fouls by unnaturally flailing into opponents?

Because it too often works.

But maybe not for much longer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: NBA Competition Committee is considering potential modifications for 2021-22, such as evaluating whether to recommend to Board of Gov. to modify Coach’s Challenge by either awarding second challenge if successful or ensuring teams keep timeout in successful challenge. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2021

Sources said the NBA Competition Committee is also evaluating playing rules and interpretation of rules regarding unnatural shooting motions in connection with perimeter jump-shots and on-ball screens, and the principle of verticality. https://t.co/5t45oLmYXj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 5, 2021

Fans generally like the NBA’s high-scoring environment.

But not like this. Trips to the free throw line make games drag. Fouls drawn by tricks rather than attempts to score are aggravating. Off-balance shots designed to but that fail to attract a whistle are infuriating wasted possessions.

There’s plenty of room to clean this up and make the game even more enjoyable.

If giving an extra benefit for a successful coach’s challenge, award a second challenge rather than an effective extra timeout. Either would require an additional stoppage. Might as well use that time to get another call right.

Report: NBA considering changing foul, coach’s challenge rules originally appeared on NBCSports.com