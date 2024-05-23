Report: NBA closes investigation on Josh Giddey for alleged inappropriate relationship

The NBA has officially closed its investigation on Josh Giddey for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A since-deleted social media post went viral in November that showed Giddey had been in an alleged relationship with an underage girl. Giddey chose not to comment on the allegations in the immediate aftermath.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said on Nov. 24.

The NBA opened an investigation into the allegations soon after Giddey spoke publicly. California police followed suit five days later.

The Newport Beach Police Department closed its investigation in January due to its inability to corroborate any criminal activity toward the 21-year-old. The league had a similar conclusion to its investigation.

Giddey concluded his third season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 12.3 points on 47.5% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 80 games this past season.

