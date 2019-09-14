Report: NBA agents are refusing to comply with NCAA's proposed certification process

Blake Schuster
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/teams/la-lakers/" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Lakers">Los Angeles Lakers</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3704/" data-ylk="slk:Lebron James">Lebron James</a> and his agent Rich Paul look on during the BIG3 championship game on Sept. 1. (Getty)
Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James and his agent Rich Paul look on during the BIG3 championship game on Sept. 1. (Getty)

The NCAA’s so-called Rich Paul Rule saga isn’t done creating drama yet.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA agents have signed a letter to the NCAA refusing to comply with the NCAA’s proposed agent certification process.

Among the rules in the proposal was a requirement that agents hold college degrees — which seemed to directly target LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul. The NCAA quickly backtracked after plenty of negative reaction to the proposal, but it appears agents aren’t done fighting back just yet.

The new process would severely hinder both agents and potential NBA players as the NCAA threatens to rule ineligible any athletes who use a non-NCAA certified agent while exploring professional opportunities.

This story will be updated.

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports.


