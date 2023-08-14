REPORT: Navy To Use 2 Quarterbacks vs Notre Dame?

Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy is just 12 days away. Actually, less since we’re past the time of kickoff.

A reminder – Navy has a new coach this year. Brian Newberry has taken over for Navy staple and occasional pain in Notre Dame’s side, Ken Niumatalolo. Perhaps the new man in charge has some tricks up his sleeve waiting for the Irish in Ireland? If ever there were a time for such shenanigans, I think this may be the perfect one.

Newberry knows he is undermanned and under-talented against the Irish and that he may have to take some chances to try and pull the upset. In his favor is the fact that there is no film of him as a head coach. He’s a bit of a wildcard. What is his appetite for risk/reward vs coach Ken’s? Notre must be ready for everything.

Adding to this already intriguing Dublin plot is the recent report in the Capital Gazette which indicates that Newberry may be inclined to play 2 quarterbacks against Notre Dame as he named Blake Horvath and Tai Lavatai QB A-1 and A-2. Let’s examine what this move would mean for Notre Dame as they line us against Navy to open the year.

If You've Got 2 QBs, You Have None

Generally speaking, I don’t think it’s ideal to not have a clear number 1 quarterback emerge in fall camp. This applies to every team. You often hear the famous John Madden quote “If you’ve got 2 QBs, you have none”. Is it possible that neither player has emerged as the clear winner and the battle rages on?

On the other hand, both players may have vastly differing skill sets that Newberry likes and wants to highlight in different packages. Notre Dame will quickly catch on to this, but maybe Navy figures they can out-scheme and execute the Irish with this approach?

Playing It Close To The Vest

Another possibility is that Newberry knows who the primary QB will be vs Notre Dame but doesn’t feel obliged to disclose this information. This will force the Irish to have conducted proper research to be prepared for each player and what they are most skilled at doing when in the game.

From the Navy side of things, if the players still have no idea who the starter will be, motivation to win the job the rest of camp will be at an all-time high. Competition is the tide that raises all ships after all, pun intended.

Risky Move For Navy

While there may be some advantages for Navy to use 2 quarterbacks vs Notre Dame, this strategy does carry risk. Navy’s offense is built around perfect rhythm and timing. Which is already hard to come by in game 1. Add in rotating signal callers? That could be a recipe for disaster.

The bottom line is that Notre Dame will have a month to prepare for Navy and everything they may throw the Irish’s way. There’s no excuse to not be prepared. The physical advantages between these teams are clear, if Notre Dame wins this game handily it’ll be more with their minds than muscle.

