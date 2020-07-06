Report: Native American groups send letter to Roger Goodell asking NFL to force Redskins name change

The push for the Washington Redskins' name to change continued on Monday, as more than a dozen Native American groups sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force the franchise to change its name immediately, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Demands from the letter were for the NFL to end the use of all Native American names, imagery and logos, specifically citing Washington's franchise. The Redskins' primary logo, which has been the same since 1972, features a modernized Native American with burgundy and gold feathers.

The Native American groups "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples," the letter read.

RELATED: WALMART AND TARGET PULL REDSKINS GEAR FROM WEBSITES

Last Friday, the Redskins released a team statement that the franchise was undergoing a "thorough review" of its name after public pressure from FedEx, PepsiCo, Bank of America, Nike and other major corporate sponsors called for a change.

Monday's letter comes on a day where many voices commented on a potential name change, including President Donald Trump. Additionally, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser said Monday that she's pleased with the organization's choice to review its name. Others, such as FS1's Skip Bayless, don't believe the franchise will change its name until it has to.

Outside of coronavirus and the social justice movement in America, the Redskins' name controversy might be the biggest storyline in the United States right now. These comments on Monday are just the latest proof of that.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Story continues

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: Native American groups send letter to Roger Goodell asking NFL to force Redskins name change originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington