Report: Nationals think they have a better shot at keeping Stephen Strasburg over Anthony Rendon

The Nationals have two of the top free agents on the market in Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg and probably won't be bringing back both.

Which one is more likely to return? Ken Rosenthal seems to have an idea who the Nationals think it will be.

"People with the Nationals seem to believe, and things can change, but they seem to think they have a better shot at Strasburg than Rendon," he said on MLB Network Monday night.

Coming off the heaviest workload of his career with 245.1 innings when you included the postseason, Strasburg presents a fair amount of risk at 31 years old.

In the short term, he would help the Nationals retain arguably the best pitching staff in baseball with Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin. Down the line is when you'd wonder if his arm can hold up.

But then you have Rendon, who the Dodgers have reportedly shown a lot of interest in. If the Nationals don't want to come up empty-handed, then it's a worthwhile risk with Strasburg.

The World Series MVP unsurprisingly has multiple suitors, but what Rosenthal says here goes in line with a report from Mark Feinsand last week where he said Strasburg could re-sign with Washington before the Winter Meetings begin on Dec. 8.

If the Nats go that route with Strasburg over Rendon, they'd have to fill multiple vacancies in the infield along with their obvious need for bullpen help.

Rosenthal offered the idea of Ryan Zimmerman at first base at a reduced rate, Carter Kieboom at second base and perhaps a Josh Donaldson or Mike Moustakas at third, but they'll still need another catcher before they even begin to address signing a few pitchers.

There's no clear answer to the Nationals' roster puzzle as they prepare to enter their first World Series title defense. But no matter how you cut it, everything begins with the Strasburg-Rendon dilemma.

