Report: Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, 2019 World Series MVP, to retire due to rare condition

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who won a World Series MVP award in 2019, is planning to retire, according to a report from Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post.

He was the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. The 35-year-old pitched just over 31 innings after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019.

Strasburg underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. The condition manifests when pressures in the the space between the collarbone (clavicle) and the first rib increase the point of impinging vessels or nerves. He was reportedly unable to get back to form after the procedure, which included the removal of a rib and two neck muscles.

He notched three All-Star nods throughout his career, recording a 113-62 record. In 247 regular season starts with Washington, he notched a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts.

A news conference is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 9 at Nationals Park, before the Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the report.

