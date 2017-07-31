Report: Nationals acquire Brandon Kintzler from the Twins

In the run up to the 4 PM ET non-waiver trade deadline, the Nationals acquired reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Twins, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Ken Rosenthal reports that the Twins will receive Tyler Watson in return.

Kintzler, 32, has finished an MLB-high 41 games this season with 28 saves, a 2.78 ERA, and a 27/11 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings. He’ll help bolster the bullpen of the Nationals, who have a 13-game first-place lead in the NL East. The Nats recently added Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle as well.

Watson, 20, was selected by the Naitonals in the 34th round of the 2015 draft. The lefty has a 4.35 ERA and a 98/24 K/BB ratio in 93 innings with Single-A Hagerstown this season.

