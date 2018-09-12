Report: Naomi Osaka to sign with Adidas in richest apparel deal in women's tennis

Naomi Osaka has reportedly agreed to an endorsement deal with Adidas that will be the richest in women’s tennis. (AP)

Naomi Osaka’s star power in her U.S. Open victory may have been overwhelmed in the short-term by the ongoing Serena Williams controversy from their championship match.

But her long-term outlook is just fine if her reported new apparel deal is any indication.

Report: Naomi Osaka agrees to record apparel deal

Osaka, 20, has agreed to an endorsement deal with Adidas that will pay her $8.5 million per year, The Times of London reports.

The contract would be the richest deal in women’s tennis, according to the report. Adidas is expected to announce the deal on Thursday.

Osaka’s global appeal

Osaka, a Japanese-born athlete with a Haitian father who lives in the United States, has broad global endorsement appeal. She’s also an outstanding young tennis player who just put up a dominant performance against Williams to win her first Grand Slam.

The deal will extend an existing relationship between Osaka and Adidas as the two sides approach the end of a four-year deal reportedly valued in the low six-figures annually.

Osaka, who also earned a $3.8 million paycheck with Saturday’s victory, may in fact be in line for another financial windfall. The New York Post reported on Monday that Osaka is also working on a car endorsement deal, though did not name the car company involved.

