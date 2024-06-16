Report names Liverpool's MAIN target this summer as 22-year-old title-winner

A new report has named Liverpool’s primary transfer target for the summer as 22-year-old title-winner, Goncalo Inacio.

Caught Offside believes Liverpool have set Goncalo Inacio as their 'main' target for the summer. Inacio, 22, has thrived at Sporting and found himself linked with the Reds for some time now.

Liverpool's need for a centre-back is plain to see after Joel Matip's departure this summer. Slot apparently rates Inacio very highly and wants him above other potential options.

The report also mentions Quinten Timber, currently in midfield for Feyenoord, but Liverpool face a lot of competition there. Whether it's enough to stop them from signing him is unclear, however.

AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is another the Reds like but another with plenty of eyes on him. Newcastle, AC Milan and Manchester United are also in that particular race, should the club decide to push forward.

Liverpool want Inacio

Matip's exit pretty much forces Liverpool's hand on a centre-back, especially as Virgil van Dijk continues to age against everybody's will. The Dutchman is also out of contract next summer and faces a slightly uncertain future - getting in a player this summer could become even more important.

And there aren't many better options than Inacio. He's a title-winner with Sporting and at 22, his potential is enormous.

The centre-back is currently with Portugal at Euro 2024, however, so no one should expect any movement anytime soon. And that's only if Caught Offside are correct about him being a target.

There are several reports on several defenders right now. The Athletic claim Leny Yoro is a prime target and if so, he'll take priority over everyone else.

All we can really say for certain is that Liverpool will be looking at centre-backs. Who the eventually signing is, however, will take time to learn and might be after the international tournaments finish this summer.

Patience is key, then.

