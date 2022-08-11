Report: N’Keal Harry undergoing surgery for high-ankle sprain on Thursday

Bears receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered a “severe” high-ankle sprain over the weekend.

Now we know more about how long he’ll be out.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Harry will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday to help stabilize his ankle. Harry is expected to be out for around eight weeks.

The Bears acquired Harry in July after the 2019 first-round pick had three sub-par years with the Patriots. Appearing in 12 games with four starts for New England last year, Harry caught just 12 passes for 184 yards.

But Harry was poised to have a larger role in Chicago’s offense. He said late last month that he was grateful for a “much-needed fresh start.”

That will now have to wait until around midseason to come to fruition on the field.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.

Harry has 57 career receptions for 598 yards with four touchdowns.

