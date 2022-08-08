Report: N’Keal Harry has a high-ankle sprain

Bears receiver N'Keal Harry left Saturday’s practice with an ankle injury initially described as “severe.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team’s medical staff has diagnosed Harry with a high-ankle sprain.

Harry will see a specialist to learn the prognosis, but it appears he will miss significant time.

The Bears acquired Harry from the Patriots for a seventh-round selection last month.

He entered the league as a first-round choice of the Patriots in 2018 but Harry fell out of favor with Bill Belichick and never lived up to expectations. He played 33 games with 18 starts and saw action on 1,130 offensive snaps and 32 on special teams.

Harry saw only 103 targets and caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns in his time in New England.

He said last week he was looking forward to a “much-needed fresh start.”

