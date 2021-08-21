Report: N’Keal Harry expected to miss 4 weeks and season-opener with shoulder injury

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry will miss four weeks with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means Harry is expected to miss the Patriots’ season-opener.

Harry suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s second preseason game, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He dove while trying to catch a deep ball from quarterback Mac Jones. Harry landed hard on his left shoulder.

Harry had requested a trade from New England, but with the shoulder injury, his trade market will get only more complicated. The Patriots seemed to have issues finding a trade partner this offseason, and Harry’s value isn’t likely to have increased.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has a four-week shoulder injury, which makes things a bit complicated. pic.twitter.com/zp8CU1JRKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2021

The Patriots drafted Harry at 32nd overall in 2019. He has recorded 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

