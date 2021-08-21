Report: N’Keal Harry expected to miss 4 weeks and season-opener with shoulder injury
New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry will miss four weeks with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means Harry is expected to miss the Patriots’ season-opener.
Harry suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s second preseason game, a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He dove while trying to catch a deep ball from quarterback Mac Jones. Harry landed hard on his left shoulder.
Harry had requested a trade from New England, but with the shoulder injury, his trade market will get only more complicated. The Patriots seemed to have issues finding a trade partner this offseason, and Harry’s value isn’t likely to have increased.
The Patriots drafted Harry at 32nd overall in 2019. He has recorded 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.
