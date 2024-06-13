Report: N’Faly Dante’s appeal is denied, ending his college career

It was a long shot, but the Ducks were hoping for a miracle anyway.

According to CBS reporter Jon Rothstein, the NCAA has denied N’Faly Dante’s appeal for a sixth season of college basketball. His original case for an extra season was denied late last month, but now with all of his options exhausted, Dante’s college basketball career is now over.

He was looking for an injury hardship waiver since he played in just 12 games in 2019-20 and only six more in 2020-21. Oregon was hopeful since similar cases around the country were upheld, but Dante wasn’t as fortunate.

It would have been a huge boost for the 2024-25 Oregon Ducks basketball team to retain Dante for one more season as they would have been Final Four possibilities with the 7-foot center in the lineup. He had a career season last year as he averaged 17 points a game and 9.2 rebounds.

Dana Altman will lead what is still a very talented squad next season in their first year as a member in the Big Ten Conference.

Sources: The NCAA has denied the appeal for Oregon's N'Faly Dante, who was seeking an additional year of eligibility. Averaged 17 PPG and 9.2 RPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 13, 2024

