Report: Nübel to renew Bayern contract and remain Stuttgart loanee

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel in action during the German DFB Cup soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin at MHPArena. Goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel will renew his contract at Bayern Munich long term and stay on loan at VfB Stuttgart for the next season, the Bild paper reported on Wednesday. Tom Weller/dpa

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel will renew his contract at Bayern Munich long term and stay on loan at VfB Stuttgart for the next season, the Bild paper reported on Wednesday.

Bild said that Bayern and Stuttgart have agreed to continue the loan until 2025 while he is to sign for Bayern until 2030.

Nübel, 27, came to Bayern in 2020 from Schalke on a five-year contract but only had little playing time. National team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains their first choice and is contracted for another season, when he will be 39.

Nübel played on loan at Monaco 2021-2023, and started another loan at Stuttgart afterwards.

He has helped Stuttgart to third place in the Bundesliga with strong performances. A Champions League berth is in sight, and Nübel staying could prompt other key players to renew their contracts.

Nübel told Sky TV on Sunday that extending the loan was "a super option," adding: "It is an option among many. Therefore we will see what I will decide in the end."

Bayern have been approached by dpa for comment.