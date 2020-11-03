The Dolphins added running back DeAndre Washington in a trade with the Chiefs on Tuesday and the move appears to be linked to an injury to their leading rusher.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Myles Gaskin has a sprained MCL in his knee. Gaskin is expected to miss three games as a result of the injury.

Per Jackson, Gaskin’s injury happened late in Sunday’s win over the Rams. Gaskin had 18 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in that game and has 100 carries for 387 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the season.

Once Washington is ready to play for the Dolphins, he will join Matt Breida, Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird, and Salvon Ahmed as backfield options in Miami.

Report: Myles Gaskin to miss time with MCL sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk