Report: Mychal Kendricks believed to have torn ACL

The Seahawks were already banged up, and have suffered yet another serious injury to a key contributor.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is believed to have torn his ACL in last night’s loss to the 49ers.

Kendricks is having an MRI today but the expectation is not that it will show good news.

That’s another blow for a team that’s limping into this weekend’s wild card round matchup against the Eagles.