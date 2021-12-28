Report: Mutual interest between Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, WNBA teams

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, determined to become an NBA head coach, rejected an offer to become University of Florida women’s basketball coach in 2017. She stayed with San Antonio rather than become Colorado state men’s basketball coach the next year. This year, she was considered a finalist for the Trail Blazers head-coaching job.

Maybe on the verge of breaking through or maybe not as close as she seemed to some but still trying to earn an NBA head-coaching job… Hammon could leave for the WNBA.

Chantel Jennings and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces are seriously pursuing San Antonio Spurs assistant and WNBA legend Becky Hammon to be their respective franchise’s new head coach, and Hammon has a mutual interest in making a potential jump, sources tell The Athletic. If Hammon chooses to accept either the Liberty or Aces job, it’s expected to take place in the lead up to the WNBA’s January free agency, sources tell The Athletic.

Hammon taking a WNBA job would be a disappointment for some of the people eager to see a female NBA head coach. Only one WNBA head coach has later gotten the top job in the NBA – former Los Angeles Sparks coach Michael Cooper, who became Nuggets interim head coach in 2004-05. He was also a former NBA player.

But Hammon is no longer the NBA’s only female assistant coach. The desire to see a woman become an NBA head coach needn’t be projected exclusively onto Hammon. The pool candidates has become far wider.

Bill Laimbeer (currently Las Vegas Aces coach, for what it’s worth) received NBA head-coaching consideration after his WNBA success. He was also a former NBA player, though that might have worked against the Bad Boy.

Hammon should make whatever choice she deems best for her career. If she thrives in the WNBA, she’d continue to receive NBA attention.

