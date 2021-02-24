Report: Mutual interest between Miami Dolphins and RB Aaron Jones

There is mutual interest between Miami Dolphins and RB Aaron Jones, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Aaron Jones has the Dolphins among teams he’s willing to consider. And the interest is mutual, according to a league source, Barry Jackson, Miami Herald. Jones was a Pro Bowler for the Packers last season, rushing for 1,104 yards and 9 TDs, while also adding 355 yards receiving. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019 and has 3,364 yards rushing in his career