Report: ‘Multiple teams’ linking Will Levis to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts still have a few weeks until the 2023 NFL draft arrives at the end of the month, and there have been some recent reports linking the team to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Of course, we always must be careful during this time of the offseason. This is exactly when teams will throw their best smokescreens in order to get an advantage in the draft so everything we hear regarding all the prospects should be taken with a grain of salt—even when it comes to prospects we like.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, he’s reportedly heard from multiple teams who believe Levis to the Colts is a good fit.

I recently caught up with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who said several teams picking in the top 10 have done their homework on Will Levis. The Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, worked out Levis on Thursday in Lexington. I’ve spoken to multiple teams that are linking the Colts to Levis as a good fit, considering he’s a sturdy pocket passer who fits the mold of past Colts quarterbacks.

It should be noted Fowler isn’t citing his source from within the Colts organization so it very much could be the opinion of executives from other teams, which carries less weight.

Regardless, the Colts have done their homework on Levis and wrapped up a private workout this week with the Kentucky prospect. They’re doing the same with the other top quarterback prospects, but Levis is the name we’re hearing the most about.

Whether that’s smoke or a signal isn’t clear, and we may not know until draft night arrives.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire