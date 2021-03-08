Report: Multiple teams interested in trading for Eagles TE Zach Ertz — Should the Ravens be one of them?

The Baltimore Ravens entered this offseason in need of more help around quarterback Lamar Jackson. While this is the hot topic and priority need for Baltimore seemingly every offseason, Jackson’s drop from his MVP form only highlights the need this time around. But help could be coming in an unconventional way: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Silver, multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Ertz. With the Ravens’ love of tight ends and a need for a big-bodied possession receiver, Baltimore could very well be in the mix.

This isn’t the first time Ertz has been rumored to be on the trading block. But with Philadelphia projected to be $34 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap, the Eagles desperately need to get their financial situation under control before the league year begins. Ertz is one of Philadelphia’s biggest 2021 cap hits at $12.72 million, but with only $7.77 million in dead money, the Eagles could regain a nice chunk of change as they look to rebuild under a new head coach.

The Ravens aren’t exactly flush with money themselves thanks largely to the expected drop in salary cap for the first time in over a decade. Trading for Ertz would make quite a bit of sense for Baltimore as he’d just have a $8.5 million base salary, according to Over The Cap, far less than what a top wide receiver would command in free agency. The problem is Ertz is a relatively unknown commodity after having a down 2020 campaign.

Ertz played in just 11 games last season, catching 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. Considering Ertz had gone to the Pro Bowl in each of the three previous seasons, it’s fair to believe it was just a down year on a pretty bad team. However, Ertz will turn 31 years old in the middle of next season, meaning his lackluster 2020 campaign could be just the beginning of a decline in play.

If Ertz can come close to his Pro Bowl production, he’d be a boon for most teams. From 2014 through 2019, Ertz caught 489 passes for 5,274 yards and 31 touchdowns. Ertz also checks a lot of boxes for the Ravens. They’ve always loved tight ends and were sorely missing Hayden Hurst, who they traded to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. Trading for Ertz would give Baltimore some much-needed depth at tight end, especially considering Nick Boyle is coming off a season-ending injury, as well as another receiving option for Jackson. Depending on what the Eagles want in return and if there would be a contract extension as a part of the deal, trading for Ertz could be considerably cheaper than signing even a mid-tier wide receiver in free agency.

It might not be exactly what fans wanted but Ertz could be a great pickup for the Ravens. We’ll see if Philadelphia actually trades him and just how interested Baltimore is in the coming days.

