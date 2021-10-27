Report: ‘Multiple teams’ interested in trading for Giants’ Evan Engram

The NFL trade deadline is now less than one week away and rumors are beginning to heat up. Among them is a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stating that “multiple teams” are interested in acquiring New York Giants tight end Evan Engram.

Multiple teams are interested in Giants tight end Evan Engram. There’s genuine affinity league-wide for his skill set despite the lack of elite production. The Giants could be faced with a decision on him.

Engram has been a name passed around as a potential trade piece for the Giants, but whether or not they want to sell is uncertain.

Earlier this week, head coach Joe Judge indicated that the Giants may take a “long-term” approach at the trade deadline, suggesting they could opt to be buyers rather than sellers.

“I always think long-term. Sometimes, long-term can come in a move you can make immediately at this point, but I’m always thinking long-term. I’ve said this from the beginning, I’m not about taking shortcuts into anything. I’ve made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it,” Judge said. “It’s being built for long-term success.”

Judge added that he wouldn’t commit to either side of the coin.

If the Giants do opt to sell at the deadline, Engram is an obvious choice to ship off. He’s had an underwhelming career in New York, frequently comes up small in big spots and struggles to stay on the field.

Still, in the right system and right environment, Engram could still thrive. He’s talented, athletic and a potential matchup nightmare if used correctly, but he’ll still need to overcome his own performance issues.

Related