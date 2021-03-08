Everyone figured the Eagles would trade Zach Ertz at some point this offseason. Everyone includes Zach Ertz, who acknowledged at the end of the season he didn’t know whether he would remain in Philadelphia.

The some point appears to be growing closer.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports multiple teams have called the Eagles about Ertz and a deal could happen in the coming days.

The Eagles will look much different in 2021, with coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz and receiver DeSean Jackson among those who have departed. Ertz appears the next one out the door.

Ertz, 30, made only 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, the worst statistical season in his eight-year career.

Ertz is scheduled to make a base salary of $8.25 million in 2021 while carrying a cap hit of $12.5 million and a dead cap value of $7.8 million.

The Eagles are salary-cap strapped and have Dallas Goedert at the position, so Ertz won’t play another season in Philadelphia. The only question is what the Eagles can get for him.

Report: Multiple teams have interest in Zach Ertz, with trade possible in coming days originally appeared on Pro Football Talk