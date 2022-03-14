Report: Multiple teams expressed interest in trading for Kirk Cousins

As it turns out, if the Vikings had wanted to trade Kirk Cousins, they could have.

Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that “multiple teams” had expressed interest in trading for Cousins. The teams aren’t identified; “multiple” technically means more than one.

Although Cousins has become an unpopular figure in the eyes of many Vikings fans, here’s the problem. If Kirk had gone, who would the quarterback have been? Unless a trade for Deshaun Watson was happening, the Vikings would have been screwed at quarterback for 2022, and perhaps beyond.

And so the Vikings decided to kick the can with Kirk, confident that they can pair quarterback with a quarterback-friendly head coach and get better results than they’ve gotten in four years with Cousins. Maybe they can. Maybe Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer were never a good fit. Maybe the Vikings, who have a quarterback who can execute the play that is called if the play that is called doesn’t fall apart, need a coach who can design and select the right play at the right time.

It also helps to have the right players. The Vikings need a better offensive line, and a better defense. How quickly and effectively can they addressed those flaws? We’ll see. For now, all we know is that Cousins will continue to be the quarterback, at least for the next two years.

