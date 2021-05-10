Report: Multiple teams have expressed interest in Shaquem Griffin

Shaquem Griffin may be closer to finding a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, multiple clubs have expressed interest in signing the free agent linebacker.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Griffin has appeared in 46 games for Seattle over the last three seasons with one start. He mainly appeared on special teams in his first two years, but received more playing time on defense last season. He recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, and one pass defensed in 2020.

Pelissero also reports Griffin could transition to being a full-time pass rusher with his new team.

Back in February, Griffin expressed a desire to remain with Seattle. The upcoming season could be his first not playing alongside his twin brother, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who signed with the Jaguars in free agency.

