Report: Multiple teams calling about Eagles TE Zach Ertz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Could the Buffalo Bills be interested in adding Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz via trade? If they are, there’s a bidding war.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Silver, “multiple teams” have called the Eagles inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowler.

So far this offseason, the Bills have not been connected to any trade talks involving the 30-year-old. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane did say at his end of season press conference that he will look to improve that position this offseason.

The lone team connected to the Eagles tight end so far is the Indianapolis Colts. That comes as little surprise. The Colts recently traded for former Philly quarterback Carson Wentz.

Connect the dots.

In 2020, Ertz had 36 catches, 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games played. His recent production has dropped but he was a top playmaker for the Eagles during their Super Bowl LII win vs. the Patriots.

Related

Looks like Dion Dawkins wants Richie Incognito back on Bills

Bills to face Ben Roethlisberger, who restructures Steelers contract

Bills re-sign special teamer Andre Smith

Bills add carryover cap space from last season for 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Multiple teams have interest in Zach Ertz, with trade possible in coming days

    Everyone figured the Eagles would trade Zach Ertz at some point this offseason. Everyone includes Zach Ertz, who acknowledged at the end of the season he didn’t know whether he would remain in Philadelphia. The some point appears to be growing closer. Michael Silver of NFL Media reports multiple teams have called the Eagles about [more]

  • Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles TE prefers to be released before free agency

    Eagles tight end Zach Ertz would prefer to be released rather than traded so he can pick his next team

  • Eagles reportedly might trade Zach Ertz in ‘the coming days’

    Multiple teams have inquired about Zach Ertz and a trade might reportedly happen in 'the coming days.' By Dave Zangaro

  • Report: Eagles have discussed Brandon Brooks trade

    There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently. Brooks missed [more]

  • Should Patriots attempt to trade for Eagles Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz?

    The Eagles are reportedly engaging in talks of trading Zach Ertz.

  • Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut with Bills

    Center Mitch Morse will be taking less money to stick with the Bills in 2021. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morse has agreed to a pay cut. Morse will cut his salary by nearly $2 million as part of the deal and can earn some of it back through incentives. Under the original [more]

  • Bills OL Mitch Morse restructures contract

    Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse restructured his contract with the team.

  • Zach Ertz trade rumors: Top QB’s around NFL clamoring for their team to acquire the Eagles TE

    James Palmer is reporting that quarterbacks around the NFL are pushing for their teams to trade for Zach Ertz

  • Olivia Wilde congratulated her ex Jason Sudeikis after he thanked her in his Critics' Choice acceptance speech

    Sudeikis and Wilde broke up in November 2020. Wilde is now reportedly dating pop star, Harry Styles.

  • Dak Prescott’s contract with Cowboys is prelude to new Kyler Murray contract

    In a couple of years, Kyler Murray will be getting at least what Prescott is now getting.

  • Report: Jaguars could trade OG Andrew Norwell this offseason

    Per Albert Breer of SI, the Jags are weighing if they have options to trade guard Andrew Norwell, who was asked to take a pay cut recently.

  • The most under-rated Eagle ever and more in Roob's Random Observations

    A scary trend involving Eagles 1st-round draft picks, the most under-rated Eagle ever and more in Roob's observations.

  • PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

    Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday.

  • WFT places franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff for 2nd straight season

    The Washington Football Team knows a thing or two about racking up franchise tags.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

    The former first round pick played just four snaps all year, and tweeted he was "done with" Tennessee last month.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

    Nadal's dominance on the red claycourts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

  • Islam Makhachev wants to help Tony Ferguson retire

    After Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance that ended in a third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 via arm-triangle choke, the Dagestani lightweight pondered what could be next. Makhachev is the training partner and protege of UFC lightweight champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a perfect world, Makhachev would like to face an elusive rival of his close friend. “My dream fight is Tony [Ferguson] because we have some deal with him, like a couple years now,” he said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. Makhachev’s reference to his camp’s dealings with “El Cucuy” point to the five previously scheduled bouts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, which all fell apart in extremely unfortunate fashion. “I don’t understand this guy, but I want to just help him retire,” Makhachev said. “He is old. His mind is a little bit crazy. That’s why I just want to help him.” Aside from the comedic jabs, Makhachev also takes issue with those who claimed the fantasy match-up between Ferguson and Khabib would be a tough fight for the latter. With an opportunity to fight Ferguson, Makhachev believes he can quiet those who believed he had a legitimate chance at defeating Nurmagomedov. “I just want to show people how Khabib would take him down, make him tired, make him tap,” Makhachev said. “Everybody talks like Tony is a hard fight for Khabib, but I never think like that because Khabib’s wrestling and grappling is a different level.” TRENDING > ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee Islam Makhachev doesn't discount Tony Ferguson's skills Despite Makhachev’s belief that Khabib would handily defeat Ferguson, he gave credit where it is due. “Tony is a very good fighter because he finished a lot of guys,” Makhachev said. “That’s why I just want to check my skills, and I know I can finish him.” Quite frankly, Makhachev is well-deserving of a fight with a high-ranking lightweight contender. The fact that Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the division along with the history between Ferguson and Makhachev’s camp provides the potential lightweight clash with an enticing storyline for a fight that already makes a lot of sense. “Honestly, I just want to fight with somebody from the top-five, but I know all the guys are busy,” Makhachev said. “Some guys have fights like this, but I know Tony is now free. That’s why I asked him. Let’s make this happen.” UFC 256 recap: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.