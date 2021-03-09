Report: Multiple teams calling about Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Could the Buffalo Bills be interested in adding Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz via trade? If they are, there’s a bidding war.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Silver, “multiple teams” have called the Eagles inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowler.

So far this offseason, the Bills have not been connected to any trade talks involving the 30-year-old. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane did say at his end of season press conference that he will look to improve that position this offseason.

The lone team connected to the Eagles tight end so far is the Indianapolis Colts. That comes as little surprise. The Colts recently traded for former Philly quarterback Carson Wentz.

Connect the dots.

In 2020, Ertz had 36 catches, 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games played. His recent production has dropped but he was a top playmaker for the Eagles during their Super Bowl LII win vs. the Patriots.

