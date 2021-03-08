Report: Multiple teams calling about Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Multiple teams have reportedly reached out the Philadelphia Eagles to inquire about a potential trade for tight end Zach Ertz, which means the Colts may have company.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the Colts have interest in acquiring Ertz from the Eagles if the team doesn’t decide to cut him. With multiple teams interested in Ertz, the Colts may have plenty of competition.

While logic would deem it wise to simply wait for Ertz to get cut, trading for him would ensure a team gets him. That’s if they want him that badly. It hasn’t been reported how interested they are in getting the veteran.

Ertz isn’t an elite tight end option and wouldn’t be a game-changer for the Colts. But he has reliable hands and knows how to find the soft spot in the zone, which could prove valuable. His relationship with Carson Wentz could help as well.

As long as the Colts don’t give up too much for the veteran tight end, he could be a value for the offense.

This will be something to monitor over the next few days as Ertz could find himself in a new uniform for 2021.

