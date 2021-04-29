Thursday brought word that the 49ers gave the Packers a call about a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and it appears they weren’t the only team to reach out to General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that a few teams have called the Packers without identifying any of them. Gutekunst said earlier in the offseason that there was “no truth” to a report that the Rams called them about a possible trade before making a deal with the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

That report said the Packers were adamant that they would not trade Rodgers and reports about the 49ers’ overture say it was met with similar resistance. With Jordan Love joining the team in the first round last year and no change to Rodgers’ contract that will make it difficult to trade him, the Packers may not be done getting calls about their quarterback.

When the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick, the thought was they had their choice of player in mind but the team’s was doing its best to create the opposite impression even before the Rodgers report came to light.

Report: Multiple teams have called about Aaron Rodgers trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk