Report: Multiple NFL teams interested in former UGA DT Geno Atkins

Joe Vitale
·1 min read
Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Geno Atkins is currently a free agent, and it’s hard to believe that he has not yet been picked up by an NFL team looking for a veteran stud on the defensive line.

Coming off a torn rotator cuff that required surgery in January, the Bengals released Atkins on March 19. He has since remained a free agent.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, is scheduled to meet with Atkins in a few weeks. Atkins is expected to be ready to go in July.

“Multiple teams remain interested,” Rapoport adds. “He’ll be deliberate.”

Atkin, 32, was named first-team All-Pro twice, second-team All-Pro once and appeared in eight Pro Bowls while being named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

At Georgia (2006-2009), Atkins earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2007 and second-team All-SEC honors in 2009.

