Report: MSU football has ‘some interest’ in Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck for head coach position

Could Michigan State football be rowing the boat next fall?

College football insider Bruce Feldman is reporting that he’s heard Michigan State has “some interest” in current Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck for its soon to be vacant head coach position. It came out on Monday that Michigan State has notified currently suspended head coach Mel Tucker he will be fired for cause.

Feldman put together a complete list of candidates Michigan State could consider but Fleck was the only one he noted there was known interest from the Spartans. Fleck has been at Minnesota since 2017, and has led the Golden Gophers to nine or more wins in each of the last three full seasons (not including the COVID shortened 2020 year). Prior to his time at Minnesota, Fleck turned around Western Michigan in going from 1-11 in his first season to a 13-1 year and Cotton Bowl appearance in 2016.

Whether or not Fleck would consider leaving one Big Ten school for another is a whole other question. But it’s interesting to hear from Feldman that the Spartans are at least interested in Fleck at this point in the early stages of the coaching search.

Click on the tweet below to read Feldman’s complete breakdown on potential candidates Michigan State will pursue to replace Tucker:

With Michigan State moving on from Mel Tucker, who do the Spartans target to be their next head coach? Mike Elko? PJ Fleck? Sean Lewis? Lance Leipold? Chris Klieman? Here’s what we’re hearing about the MSU coaching search: https://t.co/EIWWsPmT11 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 18, 2023

