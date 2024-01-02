Report: MSU football to host FCS All-American, Holy Cross transfer OL Luke Newman

Michigan State football is reportedly set to host a major transfer portal talent later this month.

Holy Cross transfer offensive lineman Luke Newman will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State later this month. Jason Killop of On3 reported the notable transfer portal news.

Newman is an FCS All-American and played his high school football at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. In December, it was reported that Newman was also considering Illinois, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Wake Forest.

Michigan State set to host an FCS All-American OL transfer later this month… Will have a story coming soon..

(THREAD):

