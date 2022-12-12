Report: MSU football freshman WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

It appears that MSU is losing a key piece of its future on offense to the transfer portal. Former 4-star recruit Germie Bernard has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

In his one season at Michigan State, Bernard caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

It is unclear as of now, why Bernard has made the decision to enter the portal.

Stephon Brooks of 247Sports reported that Bernard has entered the portal with a “do not contact designation” notifying schools that he is the one who wants to reach out to other universities.

