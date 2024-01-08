Report: MRI of Stephon Gilmore's shoulder delivers good news

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore underwent an MRI on his injured right shoulder on Monday.

The scan showed no significant damage, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Gilmore injured his shoulder with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Commanders. He laid out to try to break up a reception to Terry McLaurin, and he landed on the FedEx Field grass with his right arm extended.

Gilmore said he dislocated his shoulder and the team's medical staff popped it back in place.

He declared himself good to go for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers.