Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed.

An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn MCL and other structural issues in his knee.

Burrow will have reconstructive surgery, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go in nine months, when the 2021 regular season is getting started.

In an otherwise bad year for the Bengals, Burrow has shown promise, and having the franchise quarterback in place was the one thing Bengals fans could feel optimistic about. Now Bengals fans have to be concerned about Burrow’s future.

