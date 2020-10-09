Report: MRI confirms James Daniels out for season

Word on Friday morning was that the Bears feared left guard James Daniels suffered a season-ending pectoral injury during Thursday night’s win over the Buccaneers.

An MRI was scheduled to confirm that was the case and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the results showed a torn pectoral. It’s a season ending injury for the 2018 second-round pick.

Daniels has been a starter since midway through his rookie season and he played every offensive snap of every game last season.

Alex Bars took over for Daniels on Thursday night. Daniels was also the backup center behind Cody Whitehair, so the Bears will likely have to make an addition to the roster to address that need before their next game.

