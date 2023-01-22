Report: MRI confirms high ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes

While X-rays were negative on Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle, the Chiefs quarterback underwent more tests on Sunday.

The results were encouraging for Kansas City.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain and that Mahomes did not have any other significant damage.

As Mahomes said on Saturday night, Schefter reiterated that the quarterback plans to play in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes was obviously hindered by the ankle injury, but he nevertheless re-entered the game in the second half after missing just 13 plays. The quarterback was 10-of-15 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the last 30 minutes, overall finishing 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City has an extra day of rest before playing again next Sunday. But Mahomes’ practice status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

The Chiefs will play the winner of Bengals-Bills next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

