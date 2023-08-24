Report: MRI confirms Cowboys WR David Durden tore an ACL

Cowboys receiver David Durden will miss his entire rookie season.

An MRI confirmed the college free agent tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Wednesday night's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

He is the third rookie to tear an ACL since Saturday. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a third-round pick, and tight end John Stephens were diagnosed with season-ending knee injuries after being injured in the preseason game against Seattle.

Durden was carted off after his left leg landed awkwardly on a practice play against cornerback Trevon Diggs. Video shows Durden might have stepped on Diggs' foot with his right foot.

Durden missed time earlier in camp with a concussion.