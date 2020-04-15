Report: Most around NBA expect Anthony Davis to remain with Lakers

In a newsletter for the L.A. Daily News, Kyle Goon and Mirjam Swanson report that most around the NBA expect Anthony Davis to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Given Davis’ previously stated desire to be traded to the Lakers, this should come as no surprise. LA also gave up a massive trade package to acquire Davis. When Davis was traded to Los Angeles, most other NBA teams took him off their 2020 free agent board, despite the fact that he has player option for next season.

Since acquiring Davis, Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka has involved Davis in roster-building decisions. Recently, Pelinka reaffirmed that he sees Davis and LeBron James as being in partnership with the LA front office.

Davis’ play for the Lakers has been some of the best of his career. He’s a candidate for several major awards, including All-NBA and MVP. This stellar performance will give the Lakers no pause on offering Davis a maximum contract this offseason.

Things might not be so cut and dry on Davis’ side however. With the NBA salary cap, which maximum salaries are tied to, in flux due to the suspended season, Davis opting out isn’t the lock it once was. It’s unclear just how far the cap, and thus max salaries, will drop. If it is far enough, Davis may want to opt in for $28.7 million next season. He can then be a free agent in 2021, when the cap environment will hopefully have stabilized.

