Morocco Brown is not expected to join the Eagles’ front office as assistant General Manager, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Brown, the Colts’ director of college scouting, recently interviewed with General Manager Howie Roseman for the job.

It is unclear whether Brown was offered the position.

He was considered a front-runner.

Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt also interviewed with the Eagles.

Brown interviewed for the Steelers’ General Manager job, and earlier this offseason he had an interview with the Bears before they hired Ryan Poles as their new G.M.

Brown joined the Colts in 2016 and also has worked in Cleveland, Washington and Chicago after breaking into the league as an intern with the Colts in 2000.

Report: Morocco Brown not expected to join Eagles’ front office originally appeared on Pro Football Talk