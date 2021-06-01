Washington and Chicago could effectively trade offensive tackles this offseason.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Washington right tackle Morgan Moses is visiting the Bears on Wednesday.

Moses had started every game at right tackle for Washington since 2015 until he was released last month. He was a third-round pick in the 2014 draft.

The Football Team recently signed former Bears left tackle Charles Leno, who had started 93 consecutive games for Chicago at left tackle dating back to 2015. The Bears released Leno in early May.

If signed, Moses would likely slot in as Chicago’s right tackle heading into training camp.

Report: Morgan Moses visiting Bears on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk