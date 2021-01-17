Report: More names surface in Oregon’s defensive coordinator search originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The search for Andy Avalos’ successor continues.

After a list of candidates for the vacant opening at Oregon were revealed on Saturday, including a current Seattle Seahawks assistant, more names have been linked to the Ducks defensive coordinator search.

Per Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, other candidates getting consideration for the opening include Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, Wofford head coach Josh Conklin, and current Ducks linebackers coach Ken Wilson.

Avalos, defensive coordinator of the Ducks for the past two seasons, departed Oregon in early January to return to his alma mater, Boise State, as head coach.

The 39-year-old joined Oregon’s football staff in February 2019, transforming the Ducks into one of the best defensive units in the country. In 2019, Oregon finished top 10 in the nation in scoring defense and finished the year with the second-most interceptions in the country with 20.

While Oregon’s defense had its deficiencies in 2020 due to multiple players opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Avalos still managed to develop players like Noah Sewell, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mykael Wright into some of the nation’s best as Oregon reigned supreme as Pac-12 champions and snagged an automatic bid to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Now, Mario Cristobal is tasked with finding his third coordinator in the last three seasons, and he’s spreading his net wide to find the ideal fit.