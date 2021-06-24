Players on the Steelers are leading the way in doing what everyone should do, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 85 percent of players on the Steelers are fully vaccinated, according to Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com.

That would mean the Steelers join the Dolphins and Saints as teams that have reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold. Although the NFL has not detailed precisely what its COVID-19 policies will be this season, the league is considering relaxing certain restrictions on teams that have reached an 85 percent vaccination rate.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he did not know the precise numbers but believed the Steelers were at the top of the league in terms of their number of vaccinated players.

Report: More than 85 percent of Steelers players are fully vaccinated originally appeared on Pro Football Talk