Report: Mookie Betts buys $7.6M L.A. mansion last owned by Chip Kelly

Report: Betts lands $7.6M L.A. mansion last owned by Chip Kelly

To the victors go the multimillion-dollar mansions.

Just two weeks after winning a World Series title in his first season with the Dodgers, outfielder Mookie Betts has purchased a $7.6 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, Variety reported Tuesday.

The nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom palace was previously owned by New Hampshire native and UCLA football coach Chip Kelly, who bought the property for $7 million in 2018, per Variety.

In addition to enjoying a full-sized basketball court, a poolside cabana with a flatscreen TV and a firepit on a "conservation island" in the middle of the pool (apparently that's a thing), Betts also will have some famous neighbors, as the home of Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson is on the same street.

Betts plans on being in Los Angeles for a while, as the former Boston Red Sox star signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension in July that could keep him with the Dodgers until 2032.

So, it's only natural that Betts found a spot to settle down this offseason once the dust settled from his successful debut season with the Dodgers. The 28-year-old is one of three National League MVP finalists after slashing .292/.366/.562 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs in 55 games.

Check out photos of Betts' sprawling new pad here.