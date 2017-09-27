Report: Montreal Alouettes 'kicking the tires' on Colin Kaepernick

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

As the NFL’s political protests continue to dominate the headlines, the man who started it all might be one step closer to returning to the football field.

According to the Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky, the Alouettes have reportedly reached out to Colin Kaepernick, the controversial quarterback who set off a political firestorm after taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

The Alouettes reportedly placed Kaepernick on their negotiation list nearly a month ago, giving the team exclusive rights to the former NFL QB. Following Tuesday’s practice, Alouettes GM Kavis Reed revealed he’s informed Kaepernick’s agent of the situation, though nothing appears to be imminent. Kaepernick has yet to be formally invited to Montreal for an official workout, the Gazette reports.

“He’s in the midst of some very important things,” Reed shared with the Gazette. “We understand there’s a movement going on around him. We’re doing our due diligence and making certain they know we want to see where he’s at. It’s a matter of kicking the tires at this stage.”