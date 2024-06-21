Advertisement

Report: Monk intends to sign four-year, $78M Kings contract

ali thanawalla
·1 min read

originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Reserve guard Malik Monk intends to stay with the Kings and sign a four-year, $78 million contract that includes a player option, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night, citing sources.

