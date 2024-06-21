Report: Monk intends to sign four-year, $78M Kings contract
Report: Monk intends to sign four-year, $78M Kings contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Reserve guard Malik Monk intends to stay with the Kings and sign a four-year, $78 million contract that includes a player option, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night, citing sources.
ESPN Sources: Free agent G Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal — including a player option — to return to the Sacramento Kings. Monk had career-bests of 15 points and five assists on his way to the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
