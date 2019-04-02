Report: Money is an issue between Patriots, Gostkowski originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It sounds like talks between former Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski and the team have gone cold, as money remains an issue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gostkowski, who has been the Patriots kicker since 2006, when Adam Vinatieri sought greener pastures in Indianapolis, became a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

Given Bill Belichick's affinity for special teamers, and the fact the Patriots have only featured two kickers in the last 20 years, it would not be something that would come as a surprise, if not be expected, for Gostkowski to return to the Patriots.

While NFL Network's Mike Giardi points out that the offseason is still young, it is "shocking" that money is what is holding up a Gostkowski/New England reunion:

A source says not much happening between #Patriots and kicker Steven Gostkowski. Money is an issue (shocking) though "there's still plenty of time." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 2, 2019

It has been pointed out before that kickers are not exactly abundant in the NFL draft, and remaining free agent kickers may well be no more reliable than Gostkowski himself.

It was later reported that progress had been made on a contract between the two sides, but it's unclear where this latest news leaves things

Whether or not Gostkowski will be lacing it up for the Patriots come September remains to be seen.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.