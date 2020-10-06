Report: As of Monday, Patriots QB Cam Newton is asymptomatic for coronavirus

The burning question for New England Patriots fans is whether or not Cam Newton will be ready for Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Newton was the only Patriot to contract the coronavirus in Week 4 and he was originally reported to be asymptomatic. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that’s still the case as of Monday morning.

First and foremost, Newton’s health and the health of those around him is the most important factor in this. Making sure he’s isolated from anyone who could contract the virus, while making sure he’s taking care of himself is top priority.

Reiss explained the protocol for him to get back on the field.

That means Newton could be cleared to return in five days since his first positive test if he continues not to exhibit any symptoms, has two negative tests 24 hours apart within those five days, and is cleared by the team doctor.

With this being the case, it’s possible that Newton could return to practice as soon as Thursday. New England plays Denver on Thursday and his presence would be ideal for the team.

Time will tell if he’ll suit up, but Jarrett Stidham will likely take over the starting role if Newton isn’t good to go.