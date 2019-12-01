Report: Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett expected to play against Texans

The New England Patriots were severely shorthanded at the receiver position in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. But this week against another Texas-based opponent, it looks like they'll have their full complement of receiving weapons.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, both Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are expected to play for the Patriots against the Houston Texans.

#Patriots WRs Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are both expected to play vs. the #Texans, sources say. Sanu's ankle injury should turn out to be a one-week thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is good news for the Patriots offense and for Tom Brady. Last week against the Cowboys, the team had only four receivers on the active roster including special teams ace Matthew Slater, who has caught only one career pass which came in 2011.

While rookies Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry performed well in expanded roles in the offense -- Meyers caught four passes for 74 yards while Harry caught his first career touchdown -- the team simply needs more healthy bodies at receiver. Especially with Julian Edelman gutting out a shoulder injury that is clearly impacting his catch radius.

Story continues

So far this season, Sanu has recorded 14 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Patriots. Meanwhile, Dorsett has logged 26 catches for 332 yards and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five. So needless to say, their respective presences will be huge, as they'll provide Brady with a couple more receiving targets.

Getting Sanu and Dorsett back will give the Patriots more depth and will help to keep their receivers fresher. And that could be key as the team takes on a Houston defense that ranks in the bottom 10 against the pass.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett expected to play against Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston