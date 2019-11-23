Report: Mohamed Sanu expected to miss Patriots-Cowboys with ankle injury

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without Mohamed Sanu when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Sanu has been dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to miss the Week 12 matchup, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise as the veteran wide receiver missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the injury and was limited on Friday.

There's a chance Sanu's absence extends beyond this week. NBC Sports Boston's own Tom E. Curran stated earlier in the week there's a chance Sanu's high ankle sprain keeps him sidelined for multiple games.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was listed on Friday's injury report with an elbow injury but is expected to play in Sunday's contest. Without Sanu, that leaves Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett (questionable with a concussion) as Brady's wideouts.

Kickoff for Pats-Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

