Report: MLB investigating umpire's threatening tweet regarding Trump impeachment hearings

MLB umpire Rob Drake reportedly tweeted that "YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR" if Donald Trump is impeached. (Troy Taormina/Reuters)

Veteran MLB umpire Rob Drake threatened on Twitter on Tuesday to buy an AR-15 for war over the impeachment hearings facing President Donald Trump, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted, according to the report, and read “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! MAGA2020"

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday that he will look into the tweet.

Drake rails against impeachment inquiry

Drake’s “CIVAL WAR” tweet —”cival” is his spelling — followed another tweet complaining about an “inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill.”

U.S. House conducting impeachment investigation

The U.S. House of Representatives is conducting a bipartisan, closed-door inquiry of witnesses via a panel of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees as the impeachment process remains in the investigation stage. Trump stands accused by a whistleblower of using the office of the president to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

A White House transcript of a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky supports the whistleblower complaint, and Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitted in a news conference last week that “we do that all the time,” when referencing quid pro quos with foreign governments.

Drake locks Twitter account

Drake has locked his Twitter account since ESPN’s report. He didn’t respond to ESPN requests for comment. Major League Baseball Umpires Association president Joe West also declined comment.

Drake, 50, has been an MLB umpire since 2010 and worked playoff games from 2012-15, according to his MLB bio. He was the home plate umpire for Felix Hernandez’s perfect game in 2012 and worked the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and 2017.

He co-founded a professional umpire ministry and lives in Arizona.

